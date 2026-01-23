On Monday evening, a man was found dead in an apartment in Zurich’s 4th district with a serious stab wound. Another person who was present was taken to a police station for questioning. Investigators cannot rule out the possibility of a crime at this time.

Here's what it's all about The Zurich City Police were called to Aussersihl on Monday evening in response to a medical emergency.

Inside the apartment, emergency responders found a man who was unresponsive and had suffered a serious stab wound.

Another man was taken to a police station for questioning; the circumstances are still unclear. Summary created with

A man was found unresponsive in an apartment in Zurich-Aussersihl on Monday evening. He had suffered a serious injury from a stabbing.

The Zurich City Police were called to District 4 around 7:30 p.m. due to a medical emergency. Despite their efforts, it was too late to save the man.

According to emergency responders, there was another man in the apartment. He was taken to a police station for further questioning. It is not yet known whether he is related to the deceased or, if so, in what capacity.

The exact circumstances of the death are still unclear. The city police cannot currently rule out the possibility of a crime. Experts from the Zurich Forensic Institute and the Institute of Legal Medicine have been called in to collect evidence.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Public Prosecutor's Office I for Serious Violent Crimes and the Zurich Cantonal Police. No further details regarding the identity of the deceased or the second man were initially provided.