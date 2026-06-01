The divorce dragged on and ended in a nightmare for the woman. (symbolic image) Picture: IMAGO/YAY Images

A divorced man from the canton of Schwyz allegedly harassed and intimidated his ex-wife on a massive scale for months. The 56-year-old has now been sentenced.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from the canton of Schwyz has been convicted of threatening, sexual harassment and attempted coercion.

Among other things, he sent his ex-wife naked pictures and threatened to burn personal photo albums.

Police seized the photo albums during a house search in September 2024. Show more

Following the separation of a couple from Gross SZ, a conflict on the part of the ex-husband escalated over several years.

According to a summary penalty order issued by the Schwyz authorities, the woman moved out of their shared apartment in summer 2020. Shortly afterwards, her ex-husband is said to have taken several personal photo albums.

According to the penalty order, these included childhood photos, her baby pictures, a photo album of her deceased mother and memories of her animals. Despite several requests, the man did not return the albums.

Messages with nude pictures

In September 2023, at the request of the divorce judge, the woman unblocked her ex-husband on WhatsApp. The communication should only concern organizational issues relating to their children.

Shortly afterwards, however, the man began sending the woman various nude pictures of her, according to the public prosecutor's office.

In one message, he wrote: "I found some more photos of you. Would you like to have them?" According to the penalty order, the woman replied: "Yes and then delete them all."

The man then wrote: "You could take a few more photos because that's what I want."

This was followed by further messages such as: "I'll be happy to send you the beautiful and hot photos. After all, you are a beautiful woman." Together with another nude photo, he also wrote: "I have another hot photo."

The public prosecutor's office deemed the messages to be deliberate harassment and disturbance of the woman.

Escalation during child handover

The couple officially divorced in April 2024. The next escalation occurred just a few weeks later during a child handover. According to the penalty order, the man stepped outside his house, formed a pistol with his thumb and index finger and pointed it at his ex-wife. He then imitated shooting movements and corresponding noises.

The public prosecutor's office states that the man knowingly violated the woman's sense of security and caused her fear.

According to the penalty order, he then opened the woman's car door and explained that he did not agree with the drop-off and pick-up times for the children as stipulated in the divorce decree. He told her to "behave properly".

According to the public prosecutor's office, he also threatened not to return the photo albums and nude pictures until the ruling was changed. Otherwise, he would burn the photo albums and keep the pictures. He is also said to have imitated a cutting motion on his own throat with his hand.

House search brings back photo album

In September 2024, the man's house was finally searched. The police seized the missing photo album. The woman was then able to collect it from the authorities.

The public prosecutor's office has now found the man guilty of theft of property, threats, attempted coercion, multiple misuse of a telecommunications system and multiple sexual harassment. The man was sentenced to a fine of CHF 12,600. If he does not pay this fine, he faces 180 days in prison as an alternative.

In addition, a fine of 300 francs was imposed.

Together with fees and procedural costs, the total amount according to the penalty order is around CHF 15,500.