A driver tried to turn around with his truck in St. Gallen and got stuck in the meadow. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

On Monday, a truck driver got stuck in a meadow in St. Gallen. The rescue operation took several hours.

Samuel Walder

At 3.45 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a 48-year-old truck driver got into a difficult situation in St. Gallen. He tried to turn his articulated lorry around due to a dead end on Dietlistrasse.

To do so, the 48-year-old drove onto the sloping meadow in order to obtain a larger turning circle. As a result, the tractor got stuck in the sloping meadow. No one was injured, but there was damage to the field and property. The recovery of the truck took until shortly before 8.30 pm.