A shocking incident has caused outrage in Switzerland: on a regional train from Interlaken to Spiez BE on Monday evening, a young family was attacked after speaking in Ukrainian. As first reported by "20 Minuten", the man suddenly became loud, insulted the couple in the worst possible way and even made death threats.
"It will end badly for you", "Get out of the carriage" - such threats can be heard in the video that the woman recorded during the train journey.
When the attacker noticed that he was being filmed, he knocked the cell phone out of the woman's hand. Her husband intervened to protect her and their one-year-old child. Witnesses finally alerted the police.
According to the mother, the man snapped when he heard the Ukrainian language. "It can happen to any family," she later wrote on Instagram. "This is really scary."
Video goes viral on social media
The father of the family - a Swiss national with Belarusian roots - told "20 Minuten" that he was deeply shocked:
"We were shocked, our child in particular was deeply affected by the incident."
