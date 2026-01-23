The owner is gone, and the dog is left alone. In Buchs, Canton of Zurich, the veterinary office therefore intervened and took the animal into its care. The authorities receive reports like this about once a month.

Because its owner could not be located, a dog was seized as a precautionary measure in the canton of Zurich.

Authorities Take Action Man goes on a trip and leaves his dog at home

Here's what it's all about The Zurich Veterinary Office rescued a dog that had been left alone in an apartment.

The dog owner from Buchs is away; his whereabouts are unknown.

If he doesn't come forward, the dog can definitely be seized and rehomed. Summary created with

A man left his dog alone in an apartment in an apartment building in Buchs, ZH, and went on a trip. His whereabouts are unknown, according to an official publication reported by the "Tages-Anzeiger" reports.

As a precautionary measure, the Zurich Veterinary Office has therefore impounded the dog and placed it in a suitable facility. According to the report, the owner now has eight days to file an appeal against the decision.

The Veterinary Office declined to comment on the specific case to the *Tages-Anzeiger*. In general, a spokeswoman explained that anyone who abandons an animal in order to get rid of it is violating the Animal Welfare Act and is liable to prosecution. The animal will be “seized as a precautionary measure to protect its welfare and placed in appropriate care.”

One report per month

If the owner does not come forward, the dog may be permanently confiscated and rehomed once the proceedings are concluded.

According to the Veterinary Office, such cases are not uncommon. About once a month, a report is received about animals that have been left behind or abandoned.

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