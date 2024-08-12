The man went swimming in the lake during the Street Parade. KEYSTONE

During the Street Parade, a 40-year-old man went swimming in Lake Zurich. He has now been recovered dead.

After the Street Parade on Sunday afternoon, a 40-year-old Swiss man was reported missing to the police. He had attended the Street Parade with colleagues the day before.

His companions said that the missing man had wanted to go swimming at Utoquai on Saturday afternoon and had left them. They then lost contact. Eventually, his colleagues filed a missing person's report with the police. The water police then carried out search dives at Utoquai. The police came across the lifeless missing man at a depth of around six meters. The deceased was recovered and taken to the water police station for further investigations. Initial investigations by the police and the Institute of Forensic Medicine revealed that the man had drowned.

All other reports of missing persons who were suspected of not having returned to shore from bathing or swimming last Saturday have fortunately been rectified.