The association founded by the accused has been suspended from several LGBT umbrella organizations. Symbolbild: Keystone

A social worker who was involved in a scandal surrounding a relationship with a teenager is now offering family and sexual counseling in eastern Switzerland. At the same time, criminal proceedings are underway against him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A social worker has been running a new practice for family and sexual counseling since September.

Earlier media reports revealed that he and his husband had a love triangle with an 18-year-old.

The public prosecutor's office in St. Gallen is investigating him on suspicion of criminal acts against sexual integrity. Show more

The social worker Andreas T.* was a co-founder of the "Sozialwerk.LGBT+" association - and had a relationship with an 18-year-old visitor. The public prosecutor's office in St. Gallen is currently investigating him on suspicion of criminal acts against sexual integrity. Despite this, he opened a new practice for family and sexual counseling in eastern Switzerland in September, reports the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

On his website, Andreas T. describes his practice as a place where people can explore their partnerships and sexual needs. However, he conceals his past as a youth counselor and co-founder of the association, which was involved in an abuse scandal.

The public prosecutor's office confirms that proceedings are underway against him and his husband. The presumption of innocence applies.

Outcry in the queer scene

The scandal began when it became known that Andreas T. and his husband - both over 40 years old at the time - had a love triangle with a teenager who had sought refuge in the club. The teenager was 17 years old when the relationship began. The allegations led to an outcry in the queer scene and the suspension of the club from several LGBT umbrella organizations.

Despite the allegations, Andreas T. opened a new practice in September, where he also offers family counseling. According to the report, his lawyer is confident that the proceedings will be dropped. However, the professional association Avenir Social emphasizes that professional standards must be maintained and that sexual relationships in counselling situations are unacceptable.

The opening of the practice has caused concern in the queer community. Roman Heggli from Pink Cross criticizes the lack of a quality assurance system for such practices in Switzerland. Judita Arenas from Aids-Hilfe Graubünden emphasizes the need to support the queer community and promote projects that offer visibility and safety.

*Name changed

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.