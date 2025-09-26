The man paid the approximately 124,000 francs immediately. Hauptzollamt Singen

A Luxembourger wanted to drive his Swiss-registered Ferrari to Germany - without registering the car with customs. This cost him dearly: He had to pay over 134,000 francs immediately.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Ferrari driver had to pay 124,000 euros (115,300 Swiss francs) when entering Germany.

The sports car, which was registered in Switzerland and worth 207,000 euros (192,500 Swiss francs), was not registered.

In addition to import duties and a fine, criminal tax proceedings are now also underway. Show more

A man who lives in Luxembourg has been fined a hefty amount when entering Germany from Switzerland. At the beginning of September, customs officers stopped a black Ferrari worth 207,000 euros (192,500 Swiss francs) - the vehicle was not registered when it was imported.

"Only in a few exceptional cases may vehicles registered outside the EU be driven by persons resident within the EU without having to pay customs duty. In this case, these exceptions did not apply," explained the main customs office in Singen.

Man paid on the spot

As a result, the 60-year-old had to make an immediate payment of 124,000 euros (115,300 Swiss francs). This included the equivalent of 59,500 francs in import duties and a 55,800 franc fine. Criminal tax proceedings were also initiated against the driver.

Nevertheless, he was able to pay the sum immediately. The man was then allowed to continue his journey in the black luxury car.