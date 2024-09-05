While searching for a criminal, the Bern police apparently forced their way into the wrong apartment. The officers do not want to admit any wrongdoing. sda

The Bern cantonal police wanted to execute an arrest warrant, but got the wrong door. They found an innocent man in the apartment who had to identify himself stark naked and felt humiliated.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The officers were looking for a criminal, but caught an innocent man: a Bern police operation is causing a stir.

The man was surprised stark naked by two police officers in his apartment early in the morning.

Apparently the officers had made a mistake while searching for a criminal in the apartment. Show more

Although he was not guilty of anything, a 38-year-old man from Rüfenacht BE had to endure a humiliating procedure at the hands of the police. While the man was stark naked in his apartment in the morning, the officers gained access.

The Bern police suspected a criminal in the man's apartment, but found an innocent man, reports Blick. This was a mistake. The Kapo Bern admitted the incident, but denied any wrongdoing.

The operation had taken place on the basis of an arrest warrant. "There was reasonable suspicion that the wanted person was in this house," the cantonal police were quoted as saying by Blick.

Proving identity in the nude

The person concerned cannot understand this explanation. "It can't be right that Swiss police officers treat someone like this who has done nothing", he told Blick.

He was "not really awake" when the call came and was sitting in the living room "naked, as I am shortly after getting up". He ignored the doorbell at the apartment door and when the officers knocked, he saw two unknown men through the peephole and decided not to open the door.

The officers then used force. "I was standing stark naked in the corridor and was completely perplexed." The man then had to prove to them that he was not the criminal they were looking for. At least he was allowed to get a pair of tracksuit bottoms from the bedroom: under constant surveillance by a police officer.

Innocent suspect for the second time

After he had shown the officers a bank card and an insurance card, they said goodbye with the threat that "there will be bad consequences if I lie".

According to Blick, this is the second time the man has been falsely targeted by investigating authorities. Three years ago, he had to spend two days in a Spanish prison for making a false statement.