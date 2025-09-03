Passengers had to wait three hours on the plane. sda

A blind passenger caused a stir at Zurich Airport: the man boarded an Edelweiss plane to Gran Canaria without a boarding pass and hid in the toilet on board. The police took him away and the flight took off three hours late.

Sven Ziegler

An unusual incident occurred at Zurich Airport on Wednesday: a man boarded an Edelweiss Airbus A320 bound for Gran Canaria without a valid boarding pass. As the airline confirmed to "Blick", the intruder was discovered during the final passenger count.

According to an eyewitness, the man had hidden in the plane's toilet. The crew then alerted the Zurich cantonal police, who took the intruder into custody and led him away.

Passengers sat on the plane for three hours

"The incident was discovered by the crew. Due to his uncooperative behavior, the police were called in," Edelweiss spokesman Andreas Meier told Blick.

After additional security checks, the aircraft was released again. Instead of taking off at 1.25 p.m. as planned, the plane took off at 4.40 p.m. - around three hours late.

A "Blick" reader reporter reported that the passengers had to wait on the plane during this time. "We stood on the airfield for three hours before we could finally fly."