The police do not believe that the accident was caused by a third party.

On Monday afternoon, a man was hit and fatally injured by a train at Oensingen SO railroad station. There are no indications that the accident was caused by someone else.

Samuel Walder

On Monday, shortly before 12.30 p.m., the Solothurn cantonal police received a report that a person had been hit by a passing train at Oensingen station.

When the emergency services arrived, a lifeless person was found. The public prosecutor's office and the Solothurn cantonal police immediately began an investigation into the course of events and the circumstances. According to current findings, it cannot be assumed that there was any external influence.

Members of the police and the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Solothurn, an ambulance crew, emergency services from the Oensingen fire department, SBB employees and a care team were deployed.