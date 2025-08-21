A man attacked passengers at random. (symbolic image) sda

There was an incident on an S-Bahn train in Zurich's Weinland region on Wednesday afternoon: a 25-year-old man attacked passengers and injured a young woman in the process.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 25-year-old Swiss man attacked passengers on the S12 on Wednesday.

A 20-year-old woman bravely stood between him and a woman who was being attacked.

The Zurich cantonal police arrested the man in Andelfingen. Show more

Shortly after 1 p.m., several passengers on S-Bahn line 12 between Dachsen and Marthalen got into a dicey situation. According to the Zurich cantonal police, a 25-year-old man began to accost other passengers.

He eventually attacked a woman in a compartment. A 20-year-old woman courageously intervened and stood in the way of the attacker. The attacked woman was able to flee. However, the man then turned on the helper and injured her.

In Marthalen, the injured 20-year-old managed to get off the train and get to safety. The Zurich cantonal police were alerted in the meantime and intervened at Andelfingen station. There, police officers arrested the 25-year-old on the train.

The young woman filed a complaint and the police began an investigation.