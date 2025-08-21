Shortly after 1 p.m., several passengers on S-Bahn line 12 between Dachsen and Marthalen got into a dicey situation. According to the Zurich cantonal police, a 25-year-old man began to accost other passengers.
He eventually attacked a woman in a compartment. A 20-year-old woman courageously intervened and stood in the way of the attacker. The attacked woman was able to flee. However, the man then turned on the helper and injured her.
Arrest in Andelfingen ZHMan attacks passengers on Zurich S-Bahn train
In Marthalen, the injured 20-year-old managed to get off the train and get to safety. The Zurich cantonal police were alerted in the meantime and intervened at Andelfingen station. There, police officers arrested the 25-year-old on the train.
The young woman filed a complaint and the police began an investigation.