The road at Bernerstrasse/Rütiweg was cordoned off. Google Street View

There was a major police operation in Ostermundigen on Thursday. Two people were arrested.

Petar Marjanović

At around 2.45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the Bern cantonal police received a report of an assault on Bernstrasse at number 142 in Ostermundigen. According to reports, a man was attacked by two other men in a residential building with a stabbing weapon and seriously injured.

The injured man then fled from the building onto the street, where he was first treated by third parties. After the emergency services arrived, he was taken to hospital by ambulance. After a short time, one of the two suspected perpetrators was stopped in one of the apartments in the building and provisionally arrested.

After intensive investigations, the second suspected perpetrator was stopped in another apartment the same evening and provisionally arrested. The alleged murder weapon was also seized.

The relationship between the alleged perpetrators and the victim is still under investigation.

Various services of the Bern cantonal police and an ambulance team were deployed. Further investigations into the case are underway under the direction of the Bern-Mittelland regional public prosecutor's office.