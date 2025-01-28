The man is now facing charges. Stapo Uster

A man is caught with a souped-up e-scooter in Uster ZH. To escape the proceedings, he fakes his death. This now has consequences.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man has been caught in Uster ZH with a souped-up e-scooter.

To escape the proceedings, he faked his death and disappeared to Italy.

This now has consequences Show more

At the beginning of June 2023, members of the Uster ZH municipal police and the Illnau-Effretikon ZH municipal police checked a man after he had been riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk in a breakneck manner.

The police discovered that the man was unfit to drive and had souped up his electric scooter. During the police check, the man became increasingly uncooperative and unruly, so that a second police patrol ultimately had to be called in to bring the check to an end.

The police opened criminal proceedings against the man for traffic offenses and failure to comply with police instructions. At the beginning of 2024, the man lodged an appeal against the latter with the Uster district administrator's office.

Disappeared to Italy

The accused's scheduled questioning dates then had to be postponed a total of three times. The defense lawyer explained each time that his client was currently ill or in pain, meaning that he was unable to attend the summons.

In July 2024, the lawyer finally informed the authorities that his client had traveled to Italy during the summer vacations and had died there in a tragic accident in mid-June. A "certificato di morte" from the Italian Ministry of the Interior was presented as proof.

The story seemed suspicious to the police officer in charge of the Uster municipal police, which is why a request for an investigation was sent to Italy via Interpol to look into the matter. The Interpol report from Italy followed in mid-October 2024.

According to the Italian police, the 32-year-old Swiss-Italian dual citizen had been living in an Italian municipality since summer 2024. In August 2024, i.e. two months after he allegedly "died", he had applied for a new driving license from the Italian Road Traffic Office.

The Uster municipal police informed the Uster governor's office, whereupon the man was reported to the chief public prosecutor's office.