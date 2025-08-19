The man was trapped between two vehicles. BRK News

Serious accident in Zurich: A 25-year-old man was trapped between a van and a car on Tuesday morning. He had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sven Ziegler

A serious traffic accident occurred in Zurich on Tuesday morning. According to the city police, a van and a car were traveling out of town on Asylstrasse at around 8.50 am.

Shortly before the Klusplatz junction, the van had to slow down. At this moment, a 25-year-old pedestrian stepped onto the road. He was trapped between the van and the car behind.

The man sustained serious injuries. Rescue workers from Zurich Protection & Rescue took him to hospital in an ambulance.

The city police launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. The accident investigation service was on site to secure evidence.