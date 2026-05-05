Three speeders were caught by the Valais cantonal police in April. Symbolbild: Keystone

The Valais cantonal police recorded several serious speeding offenses in April. Three drivers were caught speeding and immediately taken off the road.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Valais cantonal police recorded three serious speeding offenses in April.

Several drivers massively exceeded the speed limit and were immediately disqualified from driving.

A total of eleven speeding offenses have been recorded since the beginning of the year. Show more

In April, the Valais cantonal police recorded three speeding offenses, as they wrote in a press release on Monday evening.

On Sunday, April 5, a 45-year-old Swiss driver was driving on the cantonal road in Visp. He was measured at a speed of 114 km/h on a section limited to 50 km/h. His driver's license was revoked on the spot.

On Monday, April 20, a 68-year-old Swiss man was measured on the Furkastrasse in Niederwald at a speed of 151 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h. He too had his driving license revoked immediately on the spot. His driver's license was also immediately revoked.

Portuguese man is flashed twice

On Monday, April 27, a 46-year-old Portuguese driver was measured at 75 km/h instead of the permitted 60 km/h on the Route de Riddes in Aproz. Shortly afterwards, he was recorded again by the same device at a speed of 141 km/h while traveling in the opposite direction. The police immediately revoked his driver's license, according to the statement.

The persons concerned were reported to the Road Traffic and Navigation Department and the public prosecutor's office. Since the beginning of the year, the number of speeding offenses recorded amounts to a total of eleven.