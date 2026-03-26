A man has died from his injuries following an accident at work in Valsot in the Lower Engadine. The 37-year-old Italian citizen was hit by a natural stone while carrying out renovation work in a cellar in the hamlet of Raschvella on Monday.
According to the information available so far, the stone tipped out of a wall and trapped the worker. Emergency services were able to rescue the man and take him to the Graubünden cantonal hospital. He received medical treatment there.
The 37-year-old succumbed to his serious injuries on Wednesday. The exact circumstances of the accident are the subject of further investigations.