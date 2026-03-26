The worker was hit by a natural stone in Valsot GR. Kapo GR

A worker who was hit by a natural stone in Valsot GR has succumbed to his serious injuries. The 37-year-old died in hospital two days after the accident.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 37-year-old man was trapped and seriously injured by a natural stone during renovation work in Valsot GR.

The man was taken to the cantonal hospital in Graubünden, where he died two days later.

The accident victim was an Italian citizen and was working in a cellar when the stone came loose. Show more

A man has died from his injuries following an accident at work in Valsot in the Lower Engadine. The 37-year-old Italian citizen was hit by a natural stone while carrying out renovation work in a cellar in the hamlet of Raschvella on Monday.

According to the information available so far, the stone tipped out of a wall and trapped the worker. Emergency services were able to rescue the man and take him to the Graubünden cantonal hospital. He received medical treatment there.

The 37-year-old succumbed to his serious injuries on Wednesday. The exact circumstances of the accident are the subject of further investigations.