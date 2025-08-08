A 21-year-old woman rear-ended a 34-year-old man. BRK

Shortly after 9.30 a.m., a 34-year-old driver was driving on the main road in the direction of Felben. According to the information available to the Thurgau cantonal police so far, he braked at the Biberpfad stop in order to turn left. For reasons as yet unexplained, this resulted in a rear-end collision with the car of a 21-year-old woman driving behind.

The man was moderately seriously injured and had to be flown to hospital by Rega after receiving initial treatment from the ambulance service. The woman remained uninjured. Property damage amounting to several tens of thousands of francs was caused.

In addition to the Thurgau cantonal police, the Müllheim-Pfyn and Frauenfeld fire departments were also deployed. The main road had to be closed for around an hour while the accident was being investigated.