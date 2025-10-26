Among other things, the colored mice had no suitable food. (archive picture) imago images/blickwinkel

A man from Zollikofen BE kept several mice in his home despite a ban on keeping animals. In addition to the neglected animals, the police also found methamphetamine.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 41-year-old man from Zollikofen BE kept over 20 colored mice in poor conditions despite a ban on keeping animals.

The animals lived in containers that were too small, without suitable food and sometimes freely in the apartment, where drugs were also found.

The man was fined for violating the Animal Welfare Act and the Narcotics Act. Show more

A 41-year-old man from Zollikofen BE kept several mice in his home despite an existing ban on keeping animals. This was reported by "20 Minuten" with reference to the penalty order. According to the order, three adult animals and 19 young animals were kept in unacceptable conditions.

One male mouse was kept in a small rodent cage that was too small. A female mouse with eleven young animals was kept in a sports bag in which the man had placed a wooden box. He kept another female mouse with eight young animals in an enclosure that was also too small.

The rodents had neither suitable food nor sufficient material to keep them occupied. They were also able to move freely around the apartment, which led to uncontrolled reproduction.

Police discover methamphetamine

The animals were exposed to various dangers in the apartment - such as cannabis lying around, a smoked joint and contaminated food, including mouldy bread.

During a check, the police also discovered two bags of methamphetamine weighing 600 and 3300 grams respectively. The man stated that he had kept the drugs for his own use.

The 41-year-old was convicted of multiple violations of the Animal Welfare Act and the Narcotics Act. He received a fine of 1,300 francs. If he culpably fails to pay the fine, he faces 13 days' imprisonment. He must also pay CHF 300 in legal costs. The confiscated methamphetamine was destroyed.