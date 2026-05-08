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A man was hit and fatally injured by an incoming train at Burgdorf station on Thursday evening. As the circumstances are still unclear, the Bern cantonal police have provisionally arrested several men.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was hit by a train in Burgdorf BE on Thursday evening and died on the spot.

The police have not ruled out the possibility of an accident or third party involvement.

Several men from a group on the platform were provisionally arrested. Show more

Shortly before 8.30 p.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report of a serious rail accident at Burgdorf station.

According to initial findings, a group of men were on platform 2/3. For reasons as yet unexplained, one of the men fell onto the tracks as a train entered the station.

Despite an immediate emergency stop, the man was hit by the train and seriously injured. The emergency services tried to resuscitate him at the scene. However, the man died at the scene of the accident.

Police are investigating in all directions

The circumstances of the incident are currently unclear. According to the Bern cantonal police, both an accident and the involvement of a third party cannot be ruled out.

The role of the other men in the group is also currently under investigation. They have been provisionally arrested.

The investigation is being conducted by the Emmental-Oberaargau regional public prosecutor's office.

Large contingent deployed

In addition to several services of the cantonal police, the Burgdorf fire department, the professional fire department of Berne's Protection and Rescue Service, SBB employees, an ambulance team, a Rega crew and specialists from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Berne were also deployed.

The Care Team of the Canton of Bern was also called out to look after the people affected.

According to the police, there are already concrete leads regarding the identity of the victim. However, formal identification is still pending.

The Bern cantonal police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who was at Burgdorf station before the incident to come forward.

Information can be obtained from the police on +41 31 303 26 31.