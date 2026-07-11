Following Friday’s explosion at a house in Leontica in the Blenio Valley, Ticino authorities have identified the remains of a 59-year-old Swiss man. According to police, the man had been wanted in connection with the suspected murder of a woman in Faido on Thursday.

Here's what it's all about On Friday evening, a response to reports of gunshots in Leontica, TI, led to an explosion in a residential building.

Three police officers sustained minor injuries, and the building burned to the ground.

While searching through the rubble, emergency responders found explosives and the remains of a 59-year-old Swiss man.

According to police, the man was wanted in connection with the alleged murder of a woman in Faido on Thursday. Summary created with

Update at 6:44 p.m.: Shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday evening, the Ticino Emergency Operations Center received reports of gunshots coming from a residential building in Leontica, according to a statement released Saturday by the Ticino Public Prosecutor’s Office and the cantonal police.

According to reports, an explosion occurred inside the building just as officers from the cantonal police arrived on the scene. Three police officers sustained minor injuries. The explosion triggered a fire that completely destroyed the residential building. As a precaution, four people were evacuated from neighboring houses.

Overnight, emergency responders began searching through the rubble. In the process, they discovered explosives and human remains. The identity of the person found has not yet been determined. The district attorney's office is now investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

The Ticino Cantonal Police and the Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed in a statement on Saturday that there is a connection between the two cases. They did not provide any further details at this time. More information will be released "in an appropriate manner" early next week.

Possible connection to an alleged femicide

A 56-year-old woman was found Thursday evening on the grounds of a rehabilitation clinic in Faido with a serious gunshot wound to the head. She later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

On Friday evening at 7:00 p.m., the police received a report that shots had been fired at the house in Leontica. As the police arrived, an explosion occurred inside the building. Three police officers sustained minor injuries.

The explosion triggered a fire, which completely destroyed the building. During the subsequent search of the rubble, police discovered explosives and human remains, which have now been identified as belonging to the 59-year-old man.