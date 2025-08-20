Hüseyin T. was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2008. Tele M1

Hüseyin T. wanted to secure his release with a television appearance. But the high court remains firm: the risk of recidivism is too high - and the plea is implausible.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hüseyin T., convicted of murder, remains in custody as the courts continue to classify him as dangerous to society despite his TV appearance.

Therapies have been unsuccessful, and an expert opinion certifies that he has severe personality disorders with a high risk of relapse.

Several prisons refused to accept him, as T. was conspicuous for his provocative and threatening behavior and his willingness to undergo therapy was considered implausible. Show more

"You wouldn't recognize me from my behaviour. I'm much more empathetic. I am sensitive." With these words, Hüseyin T. tried to fight for his freedom on camera in December. The 40-year-old Swiss national with Turkish roots spoke to the regional broadcaster Tele M1 - on the same day that the Baden District Court was hearing his case for custody.

With his TV appearance, T. wanted to show that he was no longer a danger to society. But his past weighs heavily: in July 2008, he and an accomplice attacked a 65-year-old spiritual healer in his farmhouse in Birmenstorf AG. The victim was abused and killed by T. The district court sentenced him to 20 years in prison for murder, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

Therapy was unsuccessful

The court also ordered outpatient therapy, which was intensified in 2022 and converted into an inpatient measure. But this also had no effect. A forensic psychiatric report attested that the convicted man had a narcissistic and antisocial personality disorder with psychopathic elements. The experts saw a high risk of relapse and a danger to the general public. The district court therefore ordered custody.

T. challenged this decision before the High Court. He demanded that his custody be revoked and his conditional release, even though his actual sentence does not end until 2028. However, the High Court confirmed the detention: in view of the failed therapies and the diagnosed disorders, there was still a considerable danger to the population.

Doubts about willingness to undergo therapy

In addition, T. had long refused to take part in inpatient therapy - he only changed his attitude after the district court's ruling. The High Court did not regard this as genuine insight, but as a reaction to the judgment. In addition, there was currently no place of detention willing to accept him. The Pöschwies, Solothurn and Lenzburg correctional facilities rejected him after he had repeatedly attracted attention with indecent, threatening and provocative behavior since 2021.

T. and his accomplice believed their victim was wealthy based on a tip. But instead of cash, they only found a pistol in the safe. Their loot amounted to just 2,000 francs, which T. withdrew from the ATM using the victim's credit card.

The 65-year-old, tied up on a chair, had to endure the wrath of the perpetrators: T. beat his head bloody with the pistol and put several garbage bags over his head until the man suffocated. The perpetrators then spread petrol around the house and set it alight. However, the fire went out before it caused any major damage. While T. received a 20-year prison sentence, his accomplice was sentenced to 17 years.