A car driver died in a traffic accident in Canobbio TI on Friday night. sda

A car accident occurred in Canobbio TI on Friday night. One man was killed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A driver was killed in a traffic accident in Canobbio TI on Friday night. The man lost control of his vehicle and plunged down an embankment.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight on the Via Tesserete, as reported by the Ticino cantonal police on Saturday. The driver left the road on a left-hand bend and fell around 100 meters down an embankment.

Rescue workers were only able to determine the man's death at the scene. Formal identification of the deceased was not yet possible at the time. The cantonal road was closed to traffic for the rescue and accident investigation.