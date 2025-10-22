The man now has to pay. (symbolic image) sda

A transport to hospital ended with a disturbing experience for a paramedic in the Zurich Oberland. A patient began to masturbate during the journey - deliberately in her presence. The man has now been sentenced.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mentally impaired man from the Zurich Oberland masturbated in front of a paramedic during an ambulance transport.

The public prosecutor's office classified the case as serious exhibitionism.

The 32-year-old received an unconditional fine of CHF 5,400 and had to pay over CHF 6,000. Show more

What began as a routine assignment turned into a massive transgression for a paramedic from the Zurich Oberland.

The woman was traveling in an ambulance in the spring to take a patient from a home for mentally impaired people to hospital. When the team picked up the 32-year-old, they noticed that he was standing there with his trousers down.

During the transport, the situation escalated, as the "Zürcher Oberländer " writes. According to the penalty order, the man exposed his erect member and began to masturbate - on the ambulance stretcher, just a few centimetres from the paramedic.

Accused lives on IV

According to the public prosecutor's office, the accused acted with full intent: he used the situation to "satisfy his sexual needs in the presence of the paramedic". The woman contacted the police after the operation and filed a complaint.

According to the "Zürcher Oberländer", the public prosecutor's office classified the incident as a serious case of exhibitionism. Unlike in lighter cases, a simple fine was not enough - instead, the man received an unconditional fine: 180 daily rates of 30 francs each, i.e. a total of 5,400 francs. Added to this are 800 francs in legal costs. This brings the total amount to around 6,200 francs.

The accused lives on disability insurance. It is unclear whether and when he will be able to pay the fine. The public prosecutor's office waived the revocation of an earlier conditional prison sentence.