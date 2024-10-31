The car left the road on a left-hand bend. Kantonspolizei Graibünden

On the Oberalp Pass GR, a 60-year-old driver left the road on a bend and plunged down a slope with his vehicle. The man was seriously injured.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday morning, a car left the road on the Oberalp Pass, broke through a fence and overturned several times.

The accident occurred on a left-hand bend, where the car plunged around 30 meters down a slope.

The driver was seriously injured in the accident.

Workers from a construction site administered first aid before the road rescue and ambulance services rescued the man and transported him by helicopter to the Cantonal Hospital of Graubünden. Show more

On Wednesday morning, a car left the main road on the Oberalp Pass GR. The car broke through a fence and overturned several times. The driver was seriously injured.

The 60-year-old was driving downhill from the top of the pass towards Sedrun on the Oberalpstrasse H19 at 9.15 am. In a left-hand bend above Tschamut, his car collided with the Grisons fence on the right-hand side and then plunged around 30 meters down a slope.

Workers at a nearby construction site secured the car to prevent it from falling further and provided first aid. Ten members of the Sursassiala Road Rescue Service were on hand to assist and, together with the Rega crew and the Surselva Rescue Service, rescued the seriously injured man. After receiving emergency medical treatment at the scene, he was flown to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur.