A driver was killed in an accident Monday morning in the Kerenzerberg Tunnel in the canton of Glarus. The man was attempting to push his stalled vehicle into a pull-off when he was struck by a truck.

A3 near Filzbach, GL Man Pushes Car Through Tunnel After Breakdown and Is Struck by Truck—Killed

Here's what it's all about On Monday morning, a car came to a stop in the Kerenzerberg Tunnel for reasons that are still unknown.

The driver was trying to pull the car into a pull-out when he was struck by a truck.

The man sustained fatal injuries, and the tunnel had to be closed. Summary created with

A driver was killed Monday morning in a traffic accident on the A3 highway in the canton of Glarus. The accident occurred in the Kerenzerberg Tunnel near Filzbach.

According to the Glarus Cantonal Police, the man was driving his car toward Chur. For reasons that remain unclear, his vehicle came to a stop inside the tunnel.

The driver then decided to steer the car into the nearest pull-off. As he did so, he was struck by a truck. The man sustained fatal injuries. The police did not initially provide any further details about him.

Significant traffic disruptions

Following the accident, the Kerenzerberg Tunnel was closed until further notice. Traffic is being rerouted via the Walensee route in both directions. According to the police, this is causing significant traffic delays.

The Glarus Cantonal Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident in cooperation with the Glarus Cantonal Public Prosecutor's Office and the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office. It is still unclear why the car came to a stop in the tunnel.