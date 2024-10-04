  1. Residential Customers
Double safety line crossed Man races through the San Bernardino tunnel - ticket gone

Sven Ziegler

4.10.2024

The Ukrainian was traveling in a Porsche.
Kapo GR

A man speeds through the San Bernardino Tunnel on Thursday evening. Now he's lost his driver's license.

04.10.2024, 11:04

04.10.2024, 11:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man speeds through the San Bernardino Tunnel on Thursday evening.
  • Now he's lost his driver's license.
Show more

Late on Thursday evening, a speeding driver was caught on radar in the San Bernardino tunnel. A patrol from the Graubünden cantonal police stopped the vehicle in Bonaduz.

The 27-year-old's car was measured by the radar at a net speed of 145 km/h shortly before 10 pm. On the northbound journey, the driver also overtook a vehicle in the Isla Bella tunnel over the double safety line.

The cantonal police of Graubünden immediately revoked the Ukrainian national's driver's license. The man also had to pay a fine of CHF 1,500. He will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Graubünden.