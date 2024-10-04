Late on Thursday evening, a speeding driver was caught on radar in the San Bernardino tunnel. A patrol from the Graubünden cantonal police stopped the vehicle in Bonaduz.
The 27-year-old's car was measured by the radar at a net speed of 145 km/h shortly before 10 pm. On the northbound journey, the driver also overtook a vehicle in the Isla Bella tunnel over the double safety line.
The cantonal police of Graubünden immediately revoked the Ukrainian national's driver's license. The man also had to pay a fine of CHF 1,500. He will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Graubünden.