The Ukrainian was traveling in a Porsche. Kapo GR

A man speeds through the San Bernardino Tunnel on Thursday evening. Now he's lost his driver's license.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man speeds through the San Bernardino Tunnel on Thursday evening.

Now he's lost his driver's license. Show more

Late on Thursday evening, a speeding driver was caught on radar in the San Bernardino tunnel. A patrol from the Graubünden cantonal police stopped the vehicle in Bonaduz.

The 27-year-old's car was measured by the radar at a net speed of 145 km/h shortly before 10 pm. On the northbound journey, the driver also overtook a vehicle in the Isla Bella tunnel over the double safety line.

The cantonal police of Graubünden immediately revoked the Ukrainian national's driver's license. The man also had to pay a fine of CHF 1,500. He will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Graubünden.