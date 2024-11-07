The Schaffhausen police are investigating. (symbolic picture) sda

Last Friday night, a woman was raped by an unknown man near the Ebnat traffic circle in the town of Schaffhausen. The Schaffhausen police are looking for witnesses.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last Friday night, a woman was raped by an unknown man near the Ebnat traffic circle in the town of Schaffhausen.

The Schaffhausen police are looking for witnesses. Show more

On Monday evening, the Schaffhausen police received a report that a 22-year-old woman was the victim of rape in the city of Schaffhausen last weekend.

The woman was walking home on Rheinhardstrasse (Alpenblick district in the direction of Ebnat) shortly after midnight on Friday night when she was grabbed by an unknown male person near the Ebnat traffic circle, dragged into a nearby bush and then raped. This was reported by the Schaffhausen police. After the crime, the man let go of the woman and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone who can provide relevant information about the rape and/or the unknown perpetrator is asked to contact the Schaffhausen police (+41 52 624 24 24). The unknown man was dressed in black at the time of the crime and his face was covered with a balaclava.