The defendant in the case of the femicide of the ex-Miss Switzerland finalist was sentenced today. (archive picture) sda

On Wednesday, the Basel criminal court sentenced the 44-year-old defendant in the femicide trial to life imprisonment for murder and disturbing the peace of the dead.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife, an ex-Miss Switzerland finalist. The public prosecutor's office called it a particularly cruel femicide.

The defendant admitted the killing, but spoke of self-defense, which was hardly supported by expert opinions. The court followed the accusation that he deliberately strangled his wife.

After the crime, he dismembered the body to cover his tracks and offered money to the bereaved. The defense demanded acquittal, but was criticized for attacking the victim. Show more

According to the prosecutor, the case of the former Miss Switzerland finalist from Binningen is one of the "cruelest and most shocking femicides in Switzerland", according to the Tages Anzeiger newspaper. The demands are correspondingly far apart: the prosecution is demanding life imprisonment, the defense an acquittal. On Wednesday, the man was sentenced to life imprisonment.

It was undisputed that the husband killed his wife. He spoke of self-defense and said in court that she had attacked him with a knife. However, the expert reports hardly supported this version. The prosecution assumed that he had deliberately strangled her from behind. One expert witness saw the separation conflict as a reaction characterized by anger that "shot through the roof".

He offered the bereaved 100,000 francs

After the crime, the man dismembered the body to cover his tracks. He confessed on this point. If he were to be sentenced for this alone, his sentence would already have been served.

At the beginning of the trial, the accused offered the bereaved 100,000 francs. Whether this was out of remorse or for tactical reasons is disputed. The defense also came in for criticism because it strongly attacked the victim.

The verdict was handed down today, Wednesday. The man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.