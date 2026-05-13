According to the prosecutor, the case of the former Miss Switzerland finalist from Binningen is one of the "cruelest and most shocking femicides in Switzerland", according to the Tages Anzeiger newspaper. The demands are correspondingly far apart: the prosecution is demanding life imprisonment, the defense an acquittal. On Wednesday, the man was sentenced to life imprisonment.
It was undisputed that the husband killed his wife. He spoke of self-defense and said in court that she had attacked him with a knife. However, the expert reports hardly supported this version. The prosecution assumed that he had deliberately strangled her from behind. One expert witness saw the separation conflict as a reaction characterized by anger that "shot through the roof".
He offered the bereaved 100,000 francs
After the crime, the man dismembered the body to cover his tracks. He confessed on this point. If he were to be sentenced for this alone, his sentence would already have been served.
At the beginning of the trial, the accused offered the bereaved 100,000 francs. Whether this was out of remorse or for tactical reasons is disputed. The defense also came in for criticism because it strongly attacked the victim.
The verdict was handed down today, Wednesday. The man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.