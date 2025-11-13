The employee was injured in the robbery - and presumably the perpetrator too. Polizei Luzern

An unknown man robbed a jewelry store in Lucerne on Wednesday afternoon and injured an employee in the process. The police are looking for witnesses.

Lea Oetiker

The perpetrator stole jewelry and fled in the direction of Hirschengraben.

The robbery took place on Wednesday, November 12, shortly after 4 p.m. in a store on Stadthausstrasse. According to the police, there was a physical altercation between the unknown man and an employee, who was injured. The man had to receive medical treatment at the scene from the 144 ambulance service.

According to the information available so far, the perpetrator was probably also injured because he was pepper sprayed during the incident. The man then fled with jewelry in the direction of Hirschengraben.

Police are looking for the perpetrator

The police describe the perpetrator as being around 180 to 190 centimeters tall and between 25 and 45 years old. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark green jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The Lucerne police are asking anyone who has seen anything suspicious to come forward. They are particularly looking for information about a man who may have washed his eyes out near a fountain in the city. Information can be obtained from the police on 041 248 81 17.