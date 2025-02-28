A man robbed this post office on Friday morning. He escaped with several hundred francs in loot. Screenshot Google Streetview

A masked man robbed a post office in Zurich-Höngg this morning. He threatened an employee and fled with several hundred francs. The police are investigating and looking for witnesses.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday morning, a man robbed the post office on Gsteigstrasse in the Höngg district of Zurich.

The stranger fled with several hundred francs in cash.

Zurich city police are searching for the suspected perpetrator. Show more

Late on Friday morning, an unknown man robbed a post office on Gsteigstrasse in Zurich-Höngg. At around 11 a.m., the perpetrator entered the building, threatened an employee and demanded cash. After taking several hundred francs, he fled in an unknown direction. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The Zurich city police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrator. In addition, specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute have been deployed to secure evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

The unknown man is described as follows: He is around 40 to 45 years old, has a darker complexion and a slim build. His height is estimated at 175 to 180 centimeters. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a black jacket, a blue winter hat and concealed his face with a black hygiene mask and sunglasses with blue mirror lenses.

The police are asking witnesses who can provide information about the crime or the whereabouts of the suspect to come forward.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.