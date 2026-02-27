  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Confessed robber in Aargau Man robs Volg shop - his motive even amazes the judge

Sven Ziegler

27.2.2026

The man robbed a Volg store - with the intention of going to prison.
The man robbed a Volg store - with the intention of going to prison.
Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

A 29-year-old North Macedonian robbed several stores in Wohlen AG and Aarau in 2024. In court, he explained that he really wanted to go to prison - to get off alcohol. He has now been sentenced to five years in prison and a ten-year ban from the country.

27.02.2026, 08:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In 2024, a 29-year-old robbed a Volg store in Wohlen and a jewelry store in Aarau twice.
  • In court, he explained that he had committed the crimes in order to undergo alcohol withdrawal in prison.
  • The Bremgarten district court sentenced him to five years' imprisonment and a ten-year ban from the country.
Show more

In April 2024, the man entered a Volg store in Wohlen AG with aCO2 pistol and stole around 1,500 francs. Four months later, he struck in Aarau - twice in the same jewelry store. The second time, he destroyed a display case with a hammer and stole jewelry worth around 21,000 francs.

As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, the 29-year-old North Macedonian has now been brought before the Bremgarten district court. In addition to the robberies, he also had to answer for other offenses, including multiple thefts, attempted break-ins at Aldi stores, damage to property, trespassing, verbal abuse as well as violence and threats against authorities.

His motive caused astonishment in the courtroom. "I was an alcoholic at the time and really wanted to go to prison so that I could go to rehab," the accused stated on the record, according to the newspaper. He had known that there were also rehab clinics, "but I really wanted to go to prison".

Man confessed

According to the report, he hardly showed any remorse. When asked by the court president whether he had been aware of what he had triggered in the victims, he replied that he had not perceived himself as a threat - he had only been interested in his plan.

"I didn't want to hurt him"Woman attacks her ex with syringes - now she has to spend 6 years in prison

The proceedings were shortened as the man had confessed and had agreed on a sentence with the public prosecutor's office. The court followed the request and sentenced him to an unconditional prison sentence of five years. He was also fined, fined and ordered to pay damages totaling around 79,000 francs. After serving his sentence, the 29-year-old will be banned from the country for ten years.

Court President Raimond Corboz stated: "We have rarely seen a case like yours." The accused "simply didn't care".

More from Switzerland

Incident in Lucerne. Car forces VBL bus to brake hard - two passengers in hospital

Incident in LucerneCar forces VBL bus to brake hard - two passengers in hospital

Parliament. SP Co-President Mattea Meyer extends her break from politics

ParliamentSP Co-President Mattea Meyer extends her break from politics

In Wünnewil FR. Several explosions reported - house goes up in flames

In Wünnewil FRSeveral explosions reported - house goes up in flames