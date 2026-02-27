The man robbed a Volg store - with the intention of going to prison. Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

A 29-year-old North Macedonian robbed several stores in Wohlen AG and Aarau in 2024. In court, he explained that he really wanted to go to prison - to get off alcohol. He has now been sentenced to five years in prison and a ten-year ban from the country.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2024, a 29-year-old robbed a Volg store in Wohlen and a jewelry store in Aarau twice.

In court, he explained that he had committed the crimes in order to undergo alcohol withdrawal in prison.

The Bremgarten district court sentenced him to five years' imprisonment and a ten-year ban from the country. Show more

In April 2024, the man entered a Volg store in Wohlen AG with a CO2 pistol and stole around 1,500 francs. Four months later, he struck in Aarau - twice in the same jewelry store. The second time, he destroyed a display case with a hammer and stole jewelry worth around 21,000 francs.

As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, the 29-year-old North Macedonian has now been brought before the Bremgarten district court. In addition to the robberies, he also had to answer for other offenses, including multiple thefts, attempted break-ins at Aldi stores, damage to property, trespassing, verbal abuse as well as violence and threats against authorities.

His motive caused astonishment in the courtroom. "I was an alcoholic at the time and really wanted to go to prison so that I could go to rehab," the accused stated on the record, according to the newspaper. He had known that there were also rehab clinics, "but I really wanted to go to prison".

Man confessed

According to the report, he hardly showed any remorse. When asked by the court president whether he had been aware of what he had triggered in the victims, he replied that he had not perceived himself as a threat - he had only been interested in his plan.

The proceedings were shortened as the man had confessed and had agreed on a sentence with the public prosecutor's office. The court followed the request and sentenced him to an unconditional prison sentence of five years. He was also fined, fined and ordered to pay damages totaling around 79,000 francs. After serving his sentence, the 29-year-old will be banned from the country for ten years.

Court President Raimond Corboz stated: "We have rarely seen a case like yours." The accused "simply didn't care".