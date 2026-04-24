The man fatally stabbed his 77-year-old father several times. (symbolic image) Keystone

A court in Frauenfeld convicted a man of intentional homicide on Friday. He had attacked his father with two knives in Gachnang TG in 2023. The court went less far than requested by the public prosecutor. The latter had pleaded murder.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 51-year-old man was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment, as the court clerk said during the sentencing on Friday. The court also ordered inpatient treatment. This is popularly known as a short period of custody. He must pay the widow or his mother compensation of 38,000 francs.

During the trial on Thursday, the 51-year-old's defense lawyer had already demanded a maximum conviction for intentional homicide. Alternatively, he should be acquitted on the grounds of incompetence. The accused had admitted to stabbing his father. The verdict is not yet final.