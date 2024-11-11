The district court of Baden AG, which sits on the premises of the Aargau cantonal police in Schafisheim. Here, the 30-year-old was convicted of several offenses. sda

A 30-year-old man had to answer to the district court of Baden for a series of criminal offenses. Amongst other things, he sold Badenfahrt books that didn't even exist.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 30-year-old man has to answer to the district court of Baden.

The reason for this are several offenses. Amongst other things, he sold Badenfahrt ribbons worth 300 francs that never existed.

In court, he said that he needed money. Show more

A 30-year-old man has to answer to the Baden district court. The reasons: Theft, violation of the Weapons Act, the Federal Act on Civil Protection and Civil Defense and the Passenger Transportation Act, petty fraud and petty theft. The list of offenses is long.

Among other things, the accused was also accused of "selling" seven Badenfahrt festival ribbons via Instagram, even though he never owned any. The buyer later filed a lawsuit and asserted a civil claim of 200 francs. He had transferred 300 francs to the accused for the tomes via a payment app.

Pistol and stolen goods in the rucksack

He violated the Weapons Act during a shoplifting offense. He was caught with a rucksack containing stolen goods worth 350 francs and a loaded softair pistol for which he did not have a firearms license, as the "Aargauer Zeitung" (AZ) writes.

The young man violated the Civil Defense Act by failing to attend a course after a few days. He had overslept, informed his superior and said that he would be late. The superior told him that he did not have to come at all, which obviously referred to the day in question. However, the defendant did not show up at all.

He had "just switched his head off at that moment"

During questioning, the accused explained that he was unemployed and was undergoing therapy for mental health problems. He says that he "just turned his head off at that moment."

When asked what it would take for him to obey the law, he said: "Difficult. But I have the feeling that things are going well the way they are now," the newspaper continues.

For the most part, he admitted to the offenses. Regarding the fraud with the Badenfahrt tickets, he said: "My behavior was not correct. I urgently needed to get money." However, he assured that he would repay the amount. Regarding the violation of the Weapons Act, he explained that he had not known that the pistol was considered a weapon.

Conditional prison sentence of four months, fine and fine

The court found the 30-year-old guilty and sentenced him to a conditional prison sentence of four months, an unconditional fine of 30 daily rates of CHF 30 each and a fine of CHF 800.

The court waived the revocation of the conditional execution of the earlier prison sentence. It did, however, issue a warning "for the very last time", according to the AZ.

Commenting on the ruling, the president of the court said that the question of a fine or custodial sentence had been discussed at length. However, it considered the requirements for a short custodial sentence to be met, but that revocation was not necessary. "But the court is telling you quite clearly: this is your very last chance," the presiding judge said to the young man.