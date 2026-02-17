The Lucerne police are looking for witnesses. (archive picture) sda

A 54-year-old man was attacked from behind by an unknown person in Schötz LU on Friday evening and seriously injured. The Lucerne police have started an investigation and are looking for witnesses.

A 54-year-old man was attacked and seriously injured by an unknown assailant in Schötz LU on Friday evening. According to Lucerne police, the man was on his way home from a carnival event between 11 p.m. and 11.35 p.m. when he was kicked from behind in the area of Nebikerstrasse 19 and fell.

He had to be flown to hospital in a rescue helicopter.

The perpetrator is said to have been traveling with several men who spoke Swiss German. The police are asking anyone who has made suspicious observations or can provide information about the perpetrators to call 041 248 81 17.