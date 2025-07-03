The Zug police have arrested the suspected perpetrator in cooperation with the Schwyz cantonal police. Symmbolbild: Keystone

A man assaulted and injured his wife. The woman had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday night, shortly after 2 a.m., the Zug police received a report that a man had assaulted his wife. In response to this report, a large number of emergency and rescue services were immediately dispatched to the family's home, the police wrote in a statement.

On the scene, the emergency services found a seriously injured woman. The 43-year-old Polish national was taken to hospital after receiving initial medical treatment. Two children were also in the premises at the time of the incident. One of them suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

The aggressor could no longer be found on site when the police arrived. According to the press release, an immediate manhunt was launched for the 41-year-old Norwegian and the police forces of the surrounding cantons were informed.

This led to the wanted man's car being found in the Biberbrugg SZ area early on Wednesday morning. The Schwyz cantonal police intensified the search in this area in cooperation with the Zug police. A helicopter, drones, search dogs and members of the special lynx unit were deployed.

At around 11 a.m., the wanted man was finally spotted and arrested in the Oberägeri area.

Investigations into the exact course of events and the motive are underway under the direction of the public prosecutor's office of the Canton of Zug.