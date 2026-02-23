The Zurich High Court. (archive picture) Keystone/Ennio Leanza

A petition for release from prison was delayed for months at the Zurich High Court. The Federal Supreme Court ruled that there had been a violation of the requirement to expedite proceedings - the man concerned was in prison for around four months longer than would have been legally permissible.

The Zurich High Court failed to deal with a request for release from custody. In doing so, it violated the requirement to expedite proceedings, as the Federal Supreme Court stated. The person concerned was detained for around four months longer than would have been the case if the case had been handled correctly.

The complainant was remanded in custody in the summer of 2021 because he stabbed the bouncer of a club in the city of Zurich with a sharp object.

In its first ruling in this case, the Federal Supreme Court overturned the man's conviction for attempted intentional homicide. It referred the case back to the High Court for a new judgment.

The court had sentenced the man to 7.5 years' imprisonment, but had not given sufficient reasons as to why it could be assumed that the offense was premeditated. The injuries were not deep and the murder weapon was not found.

Several years in prison

As part of his response in the second appeal proceedings, the defendant filed a petition for release from prison in June 2025. At this point, he had spent almost four years behind bars.

Another five months were to pass before his release in November 2025, although applications for release from prison are to be dealt with swiftly. The High Court took a week to issue an order giving the private prosecutor and the public prosecutor's office the opportunity to comment.

The High Court granted the parties an "excessively long" 20-day period, as the highest Swiss court writes. Those contacted responded within a week and refrained from making a statement.

Following the conclusion of this so-called exchange of written submissions on July 7, 2025, the Supreme Court should have made a decision within five days. However, it only did so on November 19, 2025 and released the man from prison "immediately".

The acceleration requirement was therefore violated. And the Federal Supreme Court states: It does not matter whether the official defense lawyer inquired about the course of the proceedings several times by telephone - as the latter claims - or only once - as the Supreme Court argues. (Judgment 7B_1232/2025 of 21.1.2026)