The case happened on a flight from Mumbai to Zurich. (symbolic picture) KEYSTONE

On a Swiss flight from Mumbai to Zurich, a 44-year-old businessman sexually abused a 15-year-old girl. The crime went unnoticed for a long time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On a Swiss overnight flight to Zurich, a man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl sitting next to him.

The crime took place in business class, and neither the crew nor the parent noticed the abuse.

The Bülach District Court sentenced the perpetrator to 18 months' suspended imprisonment and ordered him to leave the country. Show more

The case made big waves: A 44-year-old Indian businessman assaulted a girl (15) on board a Swiss plane. The case was heard by the Bülach District Court and the man received a conditional prison sentence.

New details have now emerged about what happened on board the plane. According to the NZZ, the teenager only managed to alert the crew to the incident after the assault. The perpetrator was the person sitting next to her, a parent had taken a seat one row in front of the girl in Business Class.

After a brief conversation, the girl lay down to sleep, whereupon the man inserted his finger into her vagina and moved his hand to his own genital area. According to the public prosecutor's office, the girl was so shocked that she was unable to defend herself.

Regular patrols during the night

After the crime, the girl informed the crew. The crew then immediately moved the victim to another seat and ensured that the perpetrator was continuously monitored by a cabin member.

The crew also prepared to restrain the man if necessary. The police were already waiting at Zurich Airport and arrested the businessman immediately after landing.

Swiss emphasizes to the NZZ that the crews carry out regular checks of the cabin and toilets during night flights. However, in the dark and with several hundred passengers, it is hardly possible to keep an eye on every situation.

According to the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA), eight sexual assaults were reported on board Swiss airlines last year. A total of 1,730 reports of misconduct by passengers were received - including violence, threats and harassment.

Swiss explains that staff are regularly trained to recognize conspicuous passengers during boarding and to be able to intervene quickly in an emergency. In particularly serious cases, such as the current case of abuse, there is also a Group-wide ban on flying within the Lufthansa Group.