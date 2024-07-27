  1. Residential Customers
Gunman arrested Man shoots at the front door of a house in Givisiez FR

SDA

27.7.2024 - 12:27

Police in the canton of Fribourg have arrested a gunman. (symbolic picture)
KEYSTONE/DPA/Arne Dedert

Large-scale operation in Givisiez FR: On Saturday night, a man was arrested after shooting at the front door of an apartment building. The shooter is said to have injured himself in the process.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Shots were fired in Givisiez FR on Saturday night.
  • A 67-year-old man fired at the front door of an apartment building
  • The shooter was arrested and is believed to have injured himself.
Show more

A man was arrested in Givisiez FR on Saturday night after firing several shots at the front door of an apartment building. According to the police, the 67-year-old had shot at the entrance with a rifle and rung the doorbell.

During the arrest, it emerged that the man had apparently injured his own foot with the long gun.

Large contingent deployed

According to the cantonal police, the alarm was raised at 0.30 in the morning. A large contingent was deployed. The police task force (Grif) disarmed the 67-year-old in the stairwell and arrested him.

An ambulance took him to hospital under police escort. He had lived in the house that was attacked. The other residents were unharmed. The authorities launched an investigation.

