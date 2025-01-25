A man shot at two people outside a restaurant in the city of Basel on Saturday night. (symbolic image) sda

On Saturday night, a man shot at two people in Basel-Stadt. The police were able to arrest the suspect.

Lea Oetiker

A man shot at two people outside a restaurant in the city of Basel on Saturday night. Both were able to escape to safety. No one was injured. The cantonal police arrested the suspect after a manhunt.

The man had previously been expelled from the pub for disorderly conduct, as the police reported on Saturday. He left but returned, whereupon the owner of the pub alerted the police.

The man then pulled out a gun and shot at two people who were in front of the pub. However, the two were able to get to safety "with presence of mind", it was reported.

When the officers arrived on the scene, the man fled. The police launched a manhunt and were able to apprehend the suspect, a 45-year-old Turkish citizen, a short time later. The public prosecutor's office requested that the suspect be remanded in custody.