The incident took place in October 2024 in front of the Reformed Church in Wald ZH Google Street View

An incident during a church service in Wald ZH ended with several shots being fired in October 2024. A church warden was shot in the leg. Now the alleged shooter is on trial.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 42-year-old man is on trial in the canton of Zurich for a shooting in front of the reformed church in Wald ZH.

A church caretaker was injured when he tried to bring the 85-year-old foster mother of the accused to safety.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a six-year prison sentence, a seven-year ban from the country and inpatient therapy. Show more

A 42-year-old man who allegedly fired several shots at the reformed church in Wald ZH in October 2024 will stand trial at Hinwil District Court on Tuesday. The public prosecutor's office is demanding a conviction for attempted murder and damage to property as well as inpatient therapeutic measures, as reported by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

According to the indictment, the man sat down with his then 85-year-old foster mother during a church service and spoke insistently to her. After a church warden intervened, the conflict moved outside the church.

When the church custodian tried to alert the police, the accused drew a gun, according to the indictment. One shot hit the ground, another hit a car window. As the church custodian pulled the senior citizen to safety, he was shot in the thigh from behind. According to the indictment, the bullet lodged 16 centimeters deep in his leg and later had to be removed under general anesthesia.

Long prison sentence demanded

In the indictment, the public prosecutor's office states that the accused took the risk of fatally injuring the church warden or his foster mother. They are therefore demanding a prison sentence of six years and a seven-year ban from the country. However, the sentence is to be postponed in favor of inpatient therapy for the man's addiction.

The 42-year-old is currently in Winterthur prison. It remains to be seen when the sentence will be passed.

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