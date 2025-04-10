  1. Residential Customers
Operation in Epagny FR Man shoots into apartment - fire breaks out

Lea Oetiker

10.4.2025

The Fribourg cantonal police were called out to a house in Epagny on Thursday morning.
10.04.2025, 16:34

The Fribourg cantonal police were called out to a house in Epagny on Thursday morning after shots were heard there. Shortly afterwards, a fire broke out in the apartment.

The police operation was underway in the afternoon. According to the police, there is no danger to the population. The police were alerted at around 9.15 a.m. that a person had fired shots near a residential building. A man then entered the house with a long gun. A short time later, a fire broke out in the apartment.

Several patrols and special police units secured the area and brought people nearby to safety. They cordoned off the area and closed the main road to traffic, as the cantonal police wrote in a statement.

The fire-fighting work of the fire department was coordinated with the work of the police. The fire was under control by midday.

According to the police, the exact circumstances of the incident were unknown in the afternoon. The police operation is still underway and the manhunt is ongoing, the statement continues. An investigation has been launched under the direction of the public prosecutor's office.