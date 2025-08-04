The fraud was discovered when the duo was checked. (symbolic image) © KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

A man from the canton of Schwyz used his wife's GA travelcard to enable a colleague to travel by train for free. The scam was discovered - he has now been convicted by summary penalty order.

Sven Ziegler

A 37-year-old man from the canton of Schwyz attempted to allow a colleague to travel for free on the train using his wife's GA travelcard. The attempt ended with a penalty notice - and a hefty fine.

According to "20 Minuten", the two traveled together on an SBB train from Schwyz to Olten. While the man himself had a valid GA travelcard, his colleague was traveling without a ticket.

When the train attendant came to check, the man showed his wife's GA travelcard - in agreement with his companion, according to the Schwyz public prosecutor's office.

Swindle costs almost 1500 francs

The fraud was discovered when the conductor asked for the woman's ID. The details did not match the GA travelcard - the attempt to deceive the ticket inspectors had failed. According to the penalty order, both were aware that the colleague with the foreign GA travelcard was not entitled to travel free of charge.

The judiciary considers this to be misuse of a genuine certificate. According to "20 Minuten", the man was therefore sentenced to a fine of 30 daily rates of CHF 130 each, the sentence is conditional on a probationary period of two years. He must also pay a fine of 970 francs and procedural costs of 590 francs.

It is not clear from the penalty order what consequences the colleague will face.