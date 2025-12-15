  1. Residential Customers
13,000 francs property damage Man slashes tires on 29 cars in Lucerne - because he is unhappy

Dominik Müller

15.12.2025

After damaging numerous tires, the man turned himself in to the police.
A 23-year-old man deliberately slashed tires in several Lucerne municipalities. The police are investigating - and the damage is considerable.

15.12.2025, 16:00

Between November 20 and 22, a 23-year-old man damaged a total of 29 vehicles in Emmenbrücke, Rothenburg and the city of Lucerne by slashing their tires. The resulting property damage amounted to around 13,000 francs, writes the Lucerne public prosecutor's office in a statement.

The suspect turned himself in to the police shortly afterwards. He stated that his motive for committing the crimes was dissatisfaction.

The investigation is being conducted by the Emmen public prosecutor's office.