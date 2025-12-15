After damaging numerous tires, the man turned himself in to the police. Symbolbild: Keystone

A 23-year-old man deliberately slashed tires in several Lucerne municipalities. The police are investigating - and the damage is considerable.

Dominik Müller

Between November 20 and 22, a 23-year-old man damaged a total of 29 vehicles in Emmenbrücke, Rothenburg and the city of Lucerne by slashing their tires. The resulting property damage amounted to around 13,000 francs, writes the Lucerne public prosecutor's office in a statement.

The suspect turned himself in to the police shortly afterwards. He stated that his motive for committing the crimes was dissatisfaction.

The investigation is being conducted by the Emmen public prosecutor's office.