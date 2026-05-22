Mobile customs officers have found almost two tons of smuggled French fries in Flüh SO. Keystone

A 30-year-old man smuggled 1860 kilograms of French fries from France into Switzerland, unrefrigerated and duty unpaid. Mobile customs officers caught the Iraqi on Monday in Flüh, Solothurn.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In addition, the van with a Swiss license plate was overloaded by 670 kilograms, as reported by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) on Friday.

According to its own information, the Federal Office initiated criminal customs proceedings. It confiscated the van, confiscated the French fries and reported the driver of the overloaded vehicle.