The man raced over the Staffelegg. Archive image: sda

A man speeding at 153 km/h in an 80 km/h zone has to go to court. Thanks to a new revision of the law, he avoids a prison sentence - despite the fact that his seven-year-old daughter is in the car with him.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man drives at 153 km/h on the Staffelegg and is flashed.

A revision of the law spares the first offender a prison sentence.

Instead of prison, he receives a conditional fine. Show more

A man in his forties was convicted of speeding in Aargau, where he was driving at 153 km/h in an 80 km/h zone with his seven-year-old daughter in the car. Although this is considered a "qualified gross violation of traffic regulations", the man was sentenced to a conditional fine rather than a prison sentence thanks to a change in the law.

The incident occurred in May 2022 on the Staffelegg when the man overtook another vehicle in his 340 hp BMW. "It felt stable and I wasn't worried about my daughter's safety," the driver said in court.

According to his testimony, his daughter even enjoyed the acceleration: "It felt like a roller coaster to her." However, the police carried out a speed check and the man was clocked at 68 km/h above the speed limit - minus a 5 km/h tolerance.

Public prosecutor demanded a prison sentence

The public prosecutor's office described the behavior as particularly unscrupulous, as the man had his daughter on board. They demanded a conditional prison sentence of 14 months with a probationary period of four years and a fine of CHF 3,000.

The accused had previously committed three traffic offenses, including two speeding violations and a minor accident. The man's defense lawyer argued with the change in the law that came into force in October 2023, which grants first-time offenders like his client mitigating circumstances.

The court followed this argument and sentenced the man to a conditional fine of 180 daily rates of CHF 190 each - a total of CHF 34,200 - and a fine of CHF 3,000. The judge explained that the court had allowed the accused to benefit from the revision of the law as he had no previous convictions.

However, she emphasized: "Nothing more can happen now."