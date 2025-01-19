A man got into an altercation with police officers at Bern railroad station. Keystone

An incident at Bern railroad station ends with a penalty order: A 25-year-old man insulted and attacked police officers. He has now been brought to justice.

A 25-year-old man clashed with the police at Bahnhofsplatz in Bern when he threw packaging material from a fast food restaurant in front of the officers' feet. This provocation led to a stop, which the man tried to avoid. In the process, he injured a police officer and verbally abused the officers. This is the result of a penalty order reported by "20 Minuten".

The situation escalated when the man tried to evade the check. He hit a police officer in the stomach with his elbow and spat food scraps that hit one of the officers on the thigh. He also kicked the shin of a police officer and tried to bite him on the arm. The police officers finally had to use a lot of force to bring the man to the ground and put him in handcuffs.

During the transport to the police station, the man continued to insult the police officers. According to the penalty order, he deliberately violated their right to human and moral dignity. The man is said to have used insults such as "Schei**tschugger".

Defendant under the influence of drugs

He was also under the influence of cocaine. The 25-year-old was ultimately convicted of violence and threats against authorities and officers, verbal abuse, obstructing an official act and violating the Narcotics and Waste Act.

The total costs for the man amount to CHF 4350, consisting of a fine of CHF 3600, a fine of CHF 280 and fees of CHF 650. He must also pay the two police officers 400 francs each. His identification data will be deleted after 20 years.

