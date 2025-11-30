The police were called out on Saturday evening. KEYSTONE

A 26-year-old man was seriously injured with a knife in the center of Baden AG on Saturday evening. The police deployed a large contingent and are still searching for the fugitive perpetrator.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 26-year-old Afghan man was found with a stab wound in Baden AG on Saturday evening.

The police and several regional patrols immediately searched for the perpetrator, so far without success.

The Baden public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation; the background is still unclear. Show more

A serious violent crime rocked the town of Baden on Saturday evening. Shortly before 9 p.m., the emergency call center received a report of a seriously injured person near Schlossbergplatz. When the first patrols from the Aargau cantonal police arrived, they found an unconscious man who had suffered a stab wound.

The 26-year-old - an Afghan national - was unresponsive. Paramedics stabilized him at the scene and then took him to hospital in a critical condition.

Several eyewitnesses reported that there had been a physical altercation between two groups shortly beforehand. The man is said to have been stabbed in the course of the altercation. This incident has not yet been officially confirmed, but investigators are looking into the matter.

Public prosecutor's office investigating

The cantonal police arrived with numerous officers, supported by regional police forces from the surrounding area. Despite an immediate manhunt, there is still no trace of the perpetrator.

That evening, the authorities cordoned off parts of the city center and secured evidence. The background to the crime is still being investigated.

The Baden public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation and is coordinating the ongoing investigation. The authorities have not yet provided any further information on possible suspects or motives.