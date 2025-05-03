The Zurich cantonal police have been successful in their investigation following a fatal argument in Dietikon ZH. Symbolbild: Keystone

A man was fatally injured in an argument in an apartment in Dietikon ZH on Friday evening. The police have now arrested a suspect.

Dominik Müller

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, a man reported to the Zurich cantonal police that he had been stabbed. The officers who responded found the 43-year-old Kosovan seriously injured in his apartment, as the police wrote in a statement.

Despite immediate resuscitation by the police and paramedics, the man succumbed to his serious injuries. According to the information available so far, the victim was fatally injured with a knife.

The suspected perpetrator, a 56-year-old man, was arrested shortly afterwards at Dietikon railroad station.

The exact course of events and the motive for the crime are still unclear and are the subject of investigations by the Zurich cantonal police and the Public Prosecutor's Office I for Violent Crimes.