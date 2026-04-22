The man stole beer kegs to collect the deposit. Bernd Thissen/dpa

A forty-year-old man in the canton of Fribourg has developed an unusual scam: He stole empty beer barrels from the parking lot of a drinks retailer in order to redeem them for deposit money elsewhere. Within a month and a half, he stole between 1,500 and 2,000 francs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A forty-year-old man stole 30 to 40 empty beer barrels in the canton of Fribourg and redeemed them for deposit money from retailers.

Within a month and a half, he made between 1,500 and 2,000 francs.

The public prosecutor's office sentenced him to a conditional fine and a fine for theft; he is also facing a civil lawsuit. Show more

The idea sounds simple: empty beer kegs have a deposit value - and whoever returns them gets money. A Portuguese man living in the Broye region of Vaud took this principle to the extreme. According to the French-speaking Swiss newspaper "La Liberté ", the man made five to six targeted visits to the parking lot of a regional drinks retailer and loaded empty beer kegs there unnoticed.

He then took the loot to major distributors such as Aligro or La Halle aux Boissons and collected the deposit.

Conviction with conditions

In one and a half months, he amassed 30 to 40 stolen barrels and unlawful profits of 1,500 to 2,000 francs.

The Fribourg public prosecutor's office sentenced the man to 15 days' probation for theft and a fine of 300 francs. In addition, there are the court costs, which double the fine. In any civil proceedings, he is also likely to be required to pay full compensation for the damage caused.